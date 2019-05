Amateur Radio Newsline 2167 for Friday May 10, 2019

- HAMS ASSIST AS CYCLONE FANI BEARS DOWN ON INDIA

- SILENT KEY: MONK APOLLO SV2ASP/A

- COUNTDOWN TO HAMVENTION - AND AN APP TO PACK

- WIA PREPS FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

-ARIZONA HOA GRANTS ANTENNA PRIVILEGES TO RESIDENTS

- RALPH SANGSTER SHIELD TESTS CW SAVVY OF NEW ZEALAND HAMS

- SCHOLARSHIP HONORS BELOVED ELMER IN NEW YORK

- DON'T FORGET NEWSLINE'S YOUNG HAM OF THE YEAR

- IN HAWAII, AN ELUSIVE TRANSMITTER JUST FOR FUN

- HAMS TOAST AMERICA'S WHISKEY REBELLION WITH SPECIAL EVENT

- INTERFERING WITH INTERFERENCE ITSELF

- WORLD OF DX

- WHEN HOMEBREW BREWS HAVOC

